Seventeen-year-old dies after motorcycle accident in Pizarra

Malaga
Sunday, 11 June 2023, 08:43
A 17-year-old youth died on Saturday morning following a motorcycle accident in Calle Camarón de la Isla in the Malaga province town of Pizarra.
The 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre said the accident happened at around 5.40am, which is when callers first raised the alarm.
Local Police officers and paramedics were alerted but nothing could be done to save the life of the young man, whose death was certified at the scene.
