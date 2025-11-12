Established Madrid guitarist and composer brings Sebas Souza Guitar Show to Malaga

Tony Bryant Malaga Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 11:20 Share

The Sebas Souza Guitar Show arrives at Eddy's Music Factory in Churriana (Malaga) on Saturday 22 November, a concert performed by the Madrid guitarist and composer Sebastian Souza. The established musician, who is renowned for various styles such as folk, hard rock and progressive metal, has performed with numerous bands and musicians, including Spanish folk-metal band Mago de Oz, and renowned American musician Tony McAlpine.

Souza has toured all over Spain, as well as an extensive US tour that culminated at the legendary Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles. He recently participated in the Rising Fest Dijon 2025 as a collaborating guitarist for Argentinian folk-metal band Skiltron, and is currently working on his second album, Cosmic Rain.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 9pm, cost eight euros in advance and ten euros at the door.

https://entradium.com/events/sebas-souza-guitar-show