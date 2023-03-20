School children learn about special needs of horses during visit to Alhaurín rescue centre As part of its educational programme to improve the lives of abused or abandoned equines, the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses (ARCH) is currently welcoming children to the centre in Alhaurín el Grande

As part of its educational programme to improve the lives of abused or abandoned equines, the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses (ARCH) is currently welcoming children to the centre to educate them in the rights of, and the importance of looking after, horses, ponies and donkeys.

The charity claims that many of the worst rescue cases are a result of ignorance on the part of their owners, and so its volunteers are now aiming their efforts at children to teach them how to take care of them.

Last week, a group of local primary school children spent a morning at the centre in Alhaurin el Grande, where they learnt about the special needs of horses and donkeys. The children were encouraged to interact with the some of the horses, grooming the animals and watching a demonstration of hoof care, as well as enjoying equine-related games such as ‘hunt the horseshoe’.

President and founder Jill Newman-Rogers said, “You can never start at too young an age, which is why volunteers are happy to spend time with visiting children.

“Although ARCH tries to find new homes for the rescue animals, it is sometimes difficult to find suitable ones. Some are old or have health problems, so need special people with the right facilities to adopt or foster them. While it is relatively easy to find someone willing to take a riding horse, many rescues are only suitable to be companions or family pets,” she said.