Revitalisation project to value the historical heritage of Cártama continues

Tony Bryant Cártama Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cártama town hall has announced that the remodelling works on Calles Padre Navedo and Callejuela, which is part of the project to promote accessibility and economic and social revitalisation of the municipality, has begun.

The project, which has a budget of more than 260,000 euros, will include the improvement of the infrastructure and the replacement of the pavement in order to facilitate pedestrian accessibility. The addition of plants and trees and urban furniture will create a public space “to achieve a more pleasant environment, while promoting the public use of this area”.

Mayor Jorge Gallardo, who visited the works on Thursday, said, “This project is part of our firm commitment to value the historical heritage of Cártama.”

The two roads are located in the area classified as archaeological site 2 - Roman City of Cártama. Calle Padre Navedo is where part of the mosaics known as the Works of Hercules was discovered, and the mayor stressed that “careful archaeological surveys will be carried out during the works”.

The works are part of the town’s Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy 2023.