'El Reto', the restaurant dish that is on the house if you can eat it all in half an hour

Marina Martínez Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A restaurant in Alhaurín de la Torre is offering customers a free meal on the house if they can polish off one of its star dishes in less than half and hour, and with no help.

At Papas Fritas y Huevos, the 'El Reto' platter is one of the trademarks of the restaurant and it includes chorizo, bacon, black pudding, and pork loin.

There are many who make the pilgrimage to this temple of traditional cuisine in Alhaurín de la Torre in search of its other main offering of chips with eggs (five euros), to which you can also add ingredients for between one and two euros each. From fried peppers and sausages to lomo en manteca, chicken or pork fillet, chorizo, bacon and montaditos; it's a matter of taste.

And if you lose the 'El Reto' challenge, the price is 15 euros, a reasonable price. Like the rest of the menu, bearing in mind that the portions are generous... migas (breadcrumbs), snails, oxtail or meatballs in almond sauce are some of the other options. Although among all of them, two stand out and have won over a large legion of followers: the cachopo XL and the superflamenquín. And they literally stick out from the plates on which they are served.

Be warned.