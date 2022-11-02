Renovation of Roman bridge and aqueduct in Cártama goes out to tender The 380,000 euro project includes the cleaning of the historical structures, restoration of pavements, creation of viewpoints and the installation of lighting

Cártama town hall has put the work to restore two of the town’s most historic infrastructures, the Roman bridge and aqueduct, out to tender. The restorations are part of the works for the conservation of the landscape in the area, which has a budget of 383,000 euros and an execution period of four months.

The project includes the cleaning of the historical structures and the revegetation of the surroundings, the restoration of pavements, the creation of viewpoints and the installation of lighting and urban furniture.

Another important objective of the work will be to determine the cultural value of the infrastructures, since they have “great value” from the point of view of the historical, architectural and ethnological heritage of the municipality.

European Regional Development Fund

Although known as the Roman bridge and aqueduct, the infrastructure is believed to be connected to the current farmhouse that was constructed after the reconquest of Cártama in the 16th century. The bridge was part of the old road that once connected with Alhaurín El Grande.

The project is part of the Integrated Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) Cártama 2023 'The City that Everyone Wants' project, through which, the town hall has been granted aid of five million euros from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Interested companies have until 9 November to submit their proposals.

“This project is part of the council’s strategy to enhance the value of the municipality's heritage,” the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said.