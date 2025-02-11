Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new picnic area on Paseo José Panseco. SUR
Renovation of Cártama leisure and recreational space draws to a close
Leisure

Renovation of Cártama leisure and recreational space draws to a close

The area includes a new petanque court and the installation of bio-healthy exercise equipment to encourage outdoor physical activity

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 12:22

Cártama town hall has announced that the renovation and improvement project on Paseo José Panseco in the El Sexmo neighbourhood has come to an end. As explained by the councillor for the area, Francis Montiel, the purpose of the work was to revitalise and enhance this leisure and recreational space, which, he said, is another area for the “enjoyment of the local residents”.

Montiel said that the walkway has been resurfaced to provide a more durable and safer surface for pedestrians, adding that the material used also “improves the aesthetics of the area”. In addition, the project included a new petanque court, the installation of bio-healthy exercise equipment to encourage outdoor physical activity, and a picnic area with urban furniture.

surinenglish Renovation of Cártama leisure and recreational space draws to a close