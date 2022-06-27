Police arrest a woman wanted by US authorities for half-a-million dollar fraud She was stopped while driving along the A-355 in Monda and her partner was detained later when he went to pick up the car

The woman was the subject of an International Arrest Warrant. / sur

A 50-year-old woman arrested in Monda recently is wanted by the US authorities for allegedly committing fraud worth half a million dollars.

Police officers stopped the woman on Friday 17 June at around midday as she was driving along the A-355 in Monda. When they checked her identity document they discovered that she was subject to an International Arrest Warrant issued by the USA for fraud and falsification.

According to the arrest order, she had committed fraud worth more than half a million dollars, a crime which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

While she was in custody at Marbella police headquarters, officers also detained her husband when he went to pick up the vehicle she had been driving, which had been left by the road.

The police had already been aware that two arrest warrants had been issued for him, for drug trafficking and falsifying documents, and had been trying to ascertain his whereabouts.