Pizarra gets ready to celebrate typical local dish at gastronomic event Visitors to the Day of the Pastoreñas Migas will have the opportunity to try this local dish - once the staple food of shepherds and land workers - free of charge

Pizarra will celebrate the fifteenth Pastoreñas Migas Day on Sunday 27 November, a gastronomic event that celebrates a typical local dish that consists of bread crumbs, green peppers, potatoes, chorizo and bacon.

Organised by the Brotherhood of the Santo Entierro, and sponsored by the Sabor a Málaga brand mark, the event is held in the Plaza de la Cultura and will feature performances by local verdiales groups, along with various live entertainment and a craft market.

The star of the day will be the migas - a staple dish that was once the food of shepherds and land workers - which visitors can sample free of charge.

The dish was particularly popular in the autumn and winter months, as its high consistency was a good ally to combat harsh weather.

This popular event, which was first held in 2006, attracts thousands of visitors from all over the province, because, as the head of the brotherhood, Sebastián Márquez, pointed out, it is an ideal family day out that is easily accessible from Malaga on the local C2 commuter line.