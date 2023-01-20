Pizarra marks 205 years of independence After various disputes over the years, Pizarra finally received the Royal Certificate of Fernando VII that approved its declaration as a town on 19 January 1818

The flag is raised to mark the beginning of the celebrations. / SUR

Pizarra celebrated the 205th anniversary of its independence from Álora on Thursday (20 January) with a special ceremony led by the town’s mayor, Félix Lozano.

The day, which is a local holiday, began with a breakfast meeting attended by residents, members of the town hall and local associations, who enjoyed a classical music recital performed by violinist Clara Gomboc.

Members from the three political groups (PP, PSOE and IU) were in charge of raising the local flag to mark the beginning the celebrations, which have become very traditional in Pizarra.

A series of different activities were organised to reflect on how 'la Pizarra' came to be called Villa de Pizarra, and to explain the history of the flag and the town’s coat of arms.

Last year, on the 204th anniversary, Pizarra launched a new banner, a handcrafted piece embroidered with the heraldic shield approved by the council in 1969.

Royal decree

After various disputes over the years to claim its identity, Pizarra finally received the Royal Certificate of Fernando VII that approved its declaration as a town on 19 January 1818.

At the time of the reconquest of Álora in June 1484, the town did not exist, but at the end of the 15th century, la Pizarra appeared on lands owned by Diego Romero, a participant in the conquest of the Kingdom of Granada. The municipal archives show that at that time the population consisted of ten families, a mayor, and a brotherhood in charge of the surrounding lands.

In 1803, Pizarra had almost 300 residents, but the town came under the jurisdiction of Álora, so the inhabitants requested King Carlos IV to separate them from Álora.

A lengthy judicial process ensued, resulting in the issuance in 1818 of a Royal Decree that granted la Pizarra the denomination of Villa de La Pizarra, an event that the town continues to celebrate with pride every year.