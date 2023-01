The Andalusian Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) is holding a get-together at the Olive Tree in Coín on Saturday 21 January from midday to welcome new members to the choir. The Alhaurín el Grande-based organisation is looking for people who "have a skill to share or a talent to offer" for its busy 2023 schedule.

The amateur group, which was formed in 2004, supports local charities and associations with a wide range of musical performances at social events along the Costa del Sol and inland.