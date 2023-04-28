Oranges take centre stage at cachorreña festival in Alhaurín el Grande The event will offer free tastings of the citrus fruit-based local dishes

Alhaurín el Grande is getting ready for one of its most popular festivals, the Fiesta de la Cachorreña, held in honour of San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers.

The event will be held in the San Isidro district of the town on Sunday 14 May and will offer free tastings of orange-based local dishes, like cachorreñas, a soup made with oranges, tomatoes, olive oil and garlic; and mojete, a salad consisting of potatoes, oranges and onions.

Declared a Festival of Tourist Interest, the proceedings will begin at 10am with a mass dedicated to the saint, followed by a performance by the Rociero de Nuestra Señora de Gracia choir.

Ampliar A mass is held in honour of the saint. SUR

An artisan street market will offer locally made products, while the Sabor a Málaga brand will participate for the first time, providing traditional products from other Malaga municipalities. In addition, there will be a space dedicated to international cuisine, where foreign residents will present typical dishes of their countries.

The day will include the popular garden produce contest, which will offer prizes to farmers from the area for the best fruits and vegetables.

Lovers of classic cars will also be in for treat, seeing as members of the Torremolinos Classic Car Association will participate in the annual exhibition and the cavalcade through the streets of the town.

The mayor, Toñi Ledesma, said, “This is an important gastronomic festival that values the wealth of our garden, our rich products and, of course, the traditional dishes that visitors can taste:”