Malaga oranges take centre stage at festivals in Coín and Istán

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 2 May 2025, 15:28 Compartir

This year the calendar has brought these events together on the same weekend, which is unusual, although both are almost always held in the middle of spring.

Istán and Coín are celebrating two gastronomic festivals that are united by oranges. The first of the two localities will do so this Saturday, although it does not give so much prominence to the citrus fruit, while the second is preparing a large themed party around this fruit and its many culinary uses, which go way beyond the usual citrus desserts.

The end of the late orange harvest is coming and this is a cause for celebration in both towns, although one of them is not so well known for cultivating this crop.

In Istán they do not forget the importance that oranges once had in their orchards. For this reason, they are including this fruit in their main food and drink festival that will celebrate its twenty-ninth edition this Saturday. This event focuses especially on traditional recipes from this town located in the valley of the Río Verde, in the southern part of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park.

As in previous years, typical dishes will be prepared and distributed to locals and visitors alike. As well as the traditional cuisine and oranges, there will also be another important attraction on this Saturday, a tapas trail through the town's bars and restaurants. This makes for an excellent day to enjoy the attractions of the village, where the water channels used for irrigation often provide an audio backdrop to many of its streets, thanks to all the water resources in the area.

Coín's orange festival

As for Coín, the town celebrates its Fiesta de la Naranja (orange festival) this Sunday, where the tradition is that oranges can be tasted free of charge in different ways: from a vitamin-boosting fresh orange juice for the early birds to a bowlful of 'hervía' (the 'boiled' soup typical of Coín) at lunchtime.

This Sunday's 27th fiesta is packed with these and other attractions to enjoy a great day out in this municipality in Malaga, known especially for the fertility of its market gardens and orchards, where tomato plants of the "huevo de toro" variety are already growing.

This event also coincides with Mother's Day in Spain at Coín's fairground, where there will be various stalls set up by agricultural producers. They will enter their best fruit and veg in a competition that is already a tradition in this town. Indeed, this town has as one of its tourist slogans the title of 'orange blossom valley' (Valle del Azahar).

Throughout the day there will be live music to keep the party going. Other activities include a flamenco fashion show and attractions to keep the children entertained, both in the afternoon post-lunch and into the evening.

Spring festivals

This popular and gastronomic event in Coín is part of the various events that fall under the banner of the 'Fiestas de la Primavera' (spring festivals), which started last Wednesday. After the Virgen de la Fuensanta's ascent to her shrine on Thursday, a day of music and entertainment is planned for Friday at the fairground.

On Saturday, as is traditional in Coín and other towns and villages, the Día de la Cruz (day of the cross) will be celebrated. For this, a tour of the old quarter will take place, where you can see the different religious decorations made by the locals. This religious festival is complemented by the solemn procession of the Cristo del Perdón y de la Veracruz (Christ the forgiver and the true cross) from 8pm onwards.

The fiestas in Coín and Istán are also ideal for enjoying the spring weather both in the respective town centres and the surrounding countryside.

In Istán, for example, you can take a trip to the viewpoint that provides a beautiful panoramic view of La Concepción reservoir, or go on a thrilling walk to the Canalón pool on the Río Verde. In Coín, meanwhile, you can see the Nacimiento, where the source of a natural spring has reappeared after almost a decade, or take an adrenaline-fuelled excursion to Barranco Blanco.

What to visit

Coín spring . This place, which is the starting point for various hiking trails, has regained its water flow after almost a decade. The space has been kitted out as a recreational area, although it is advisable to take advantage of its location to take a stroll through the adjoining forest.

Where: On the road to the Llanos de Coín.

El Chorro . This complex, made up of an old washhouse and fountain, has seven spouts (it once had eight). It is the starting point for a route through the streets of the village with the soundtrack of the water flowing through the many channels.

Where: In the old town of Istán.

Trinitarian Tower . This is the remains of a church that formed part of a Trinitarian convent in Coín in the 18th century, but in 1835 the site was abandoned during the so-called Mendizábal confiscation.

Where: In Calle La Cruz de Coín.

Escalante Tower . In the centre of Istán awaits part of what was once a defensive watchtower, where the legendary tale of Juana de Escalante and her maid, who came to fend off an attack by Moorish rebels, was forged.

Where: Calle San Miguel in Istán.

Where to eat

Bodegón Casa Antonio . In the centre of Coín look for this restaurant, one of the most traditional not only in this town, but also in the rest of the Guadalhorce Valley area. There you will find a very traditional menu with dishes such as oxtail (they also make flamenquínes with this meat), meatballs in sauce, pork cheeks or fish in Malaga wine. They also offer a variety of tapas and fried fish, among other tasty options.

Where: Calle Cañuelo, 4, 29100 Coín. Telephone: 952 450 590.

Roots . Patatas bravas with kimchi and hollandaise chives or pig's ears with yellow garlic mayo, lime and pipirrana are some of the creative dishes at this restaurant located next to the swimming pool in Istán. Almost all the recipes, including meat dishes, are given an imaginative but meaningful twist in order to highlight the value of quality raw ingredients. As well as eating very well, there are spectacular views from both the main dining-room and the terrace.

Where: Sports complex, Camino del Nacimiento, s/n, 29611 Istán. Telephone: 722 798 093 . www.raicesrestaurante.es

Where to stay

Los Jarales . Located on the access road to Istán, this accommodation is ideal for disconnecting in the middle of nature. Its location is ideal for hiking in the surrounding area, both in the vicinity of La Concepción reservoir and along the Río Verde or on steep climbs up to La Concha. It has comfortable and stylishly decorated rooms.

Where: Calle Marbella, Km. 14, 29611 Istán. Telephone: 952 112 007. www.losjarales.com