Operation Christmas Child launched in Cártama to help underprivileged children The international project began in Wales in 1990 and has since sent aid parcels to more than 111 million children in need in 130 countries around the world

Cártama town hall, in collaboration with the Iglesia Bautista Renacer, has launched a charity campaign to help children in danger of social exclusion during the festive season.

As in previous years, Operation Christmas Child is a campaign organised by the Social Welfare department with the aim of supplying essential goods to be distributed among children from different countries, specifically Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Benin, and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

The cause is supported by residents, pupils of the IES Cartima and the company, Industrial Opportunities, who have participated in the distribution of 300 boxes to be filled with hygiene products, school supplies, gifts, toys, and a donation of ten euros.

Operation Christmas Child is the largest Christmas children's charity project in the world, run by the NGO, Samaritan’s Purse, which in Spain, is coordinated by Decision, an evangelical non-profit charity. The project began in Wales in 1990 and has since, sent aid parcels to more than 111 million children in need in 130 countries around the world. Last year, people from all over Spain got involved in schools, churches, town halls and companies, sending more than 50,000 boxes to the Saharawi refugee camps in Algeria and other areas of North Africa.

The boxes, which are around the size of a shoe box, are available from the town hall building, and those wishing to participate have until Friday 25 November to make their contributions.

Contributions can also be made online through the campaign website, www.operacionninodelanavidad.org