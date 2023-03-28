Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The air ambulance at the scene. CPB
One dead and two injured in head-on accident involving lorry and van on A-357 in Ardales

Fire crews from Campillos, Coín and Antequera attended and an air ambulance was also scrambled to the scene this Tuesday evening

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 21:42

A multiple traffic accident on the A-357, as it passes through the Malaga municipality of Ardales, has resulted in one death and two injured people this Tuesday evening (28 March) the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has confirmed to Europa Press.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm and 112 Andalucía operators received several calls warning of an accident at kilometre 20 of the road involving a van and a lorry. The callers reported that there were injured people, one of them trapped, and the lorry had crashed off the road.

The emergency services coordinating centre notified the Guardia Civil traffic division, firefighters from the Málaga provincial brigade (CPB) - who mobilised crews from Campillos, Coín and Antequera - and health services, which sent an air ambulance helicopter to the scene.

CPB sources said the 21-year-old driver of the van died in the accident and the seriously injured passenger of the same vehicle was airlifted to hospital. The lorry driver was also transferred to a Malaga hospital by road ambulance.

The DGT said that the road was not cut but there were tailbacks of up to three kilometres in both directions. Traffic is moving slow and road maintenance teams are working in the area.

