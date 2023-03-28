One dead and two injured in head-on accident involving lorry and van on A-357 in Ardales Fire crews from Campillos, Coín and Antequera attended and an air ambulance was also scrambled to the scene this Tuesday evening

Europa Press Malaga

A multiple traffic accident on the A-357, as it passes through the Malaga municipality of Ardales, has resulted in one death and two injured people this Tuesday evening (28 March) the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has confirmed to Europa Press.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm and 112 Andalucía operators received several calls warning of an accident at kilometre 20 of the road involving a van and a lorry. The callers reported that there were injured people, one of them trapped, and the lorry had crashed off the road.

The emergency services coordinating centre notified the Guardia Civil traffic division, firefighters from the Málaga provincial brigade (CPB) - who mobilised crews from Campillos, Coín and Antequera - and health services, which sent an air ambulance helicopter to the scene.

El acompañante de la furgoneta, herido de consideración, ha sido trasladado a Málaga en helicóptero.El conductor del camión también ha sido trasladado a Málaga en ambulancia. Nuestras dotaciones de Campillos,Coín y Antequera han acudido a prestar apoyo a la Guardia Civil y al 061 pic.twitter.com/DUSRcbuGNg — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) March 28, 2023

CPB sources said the 21-year-old driver of the van died in the accident and the seriously injured passenger of the same vehicle was airlifted to hospital. The lorry driver was also transferred to a Malaga hospital by road ambulance.

The DGT said that the road was not cut but there were tailbacks of up to three kilometres in both directions. Traffic is moving slow and road maintenance teams are working in the area.