New public appeal for man reported man missing in Malaga&#039;s Guadalhorce valley since last Sunday
Missing person

New public appeal for man reported man missing in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley since last Sunday

The 29-year-old is described as 1.65 metres (5ft 5ins) tall, with black hair and he has green eyes

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Sunday, 3 March 2024, 08:36

Spain's SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association has issued a new appeal to find a 29-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday 25 February in the Malaga municipality of Coín.

He is Aitor Rivero Muñoz, of stocky build, 1.65 metres (5ft 5ins) tall, with green eyes and black hair, according to the description provided by the organisation.

SOS Desaparecidos, which lists the missing man as a vulnerable person, is asking for the collaboration of the public in order to find him and it provides two telephone numbers for anyone who can provide any clues that may lead to the missing person: 649 952 957 and 644 712 806. The association also provides the following email address to report any information: info@sosdesaparecidos.es

