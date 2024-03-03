New public appeal for man reported man missing in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley since last Sunday

Sections
Highlight
Málaga
Sunday, 3 March 2024, 08:36
Compartir
Spain's SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association has issued a new appeal to find a 29-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday 25 February in the Malaga municipality of Coín.
He is Aitor Rivero Muñoz, of stocky build, 1.65 metres (5ft 5ins) tall, with green eyes and black hair, according to the description provided by the organisation.
SOS Desaparecidos, which lists the missing man as a vulnerable person, is asking for the collaboration of the public in order to find him and it provides two telephone numbers for anyone who can provide any clues that may lead to the missing person: 649 952 957 and 644 712 806. The association also provides the following email address to report any information: info@sosdesaparecidos.es
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
¡¡¡Éxtasis en San Mamés y a la final!!!
El Correo
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.