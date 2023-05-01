New initiative to ensure Alhaurín de la Torre streets are ‘100% cent accessible’ The local council has commissioned a study from ONCE, Spain's national organisation for the blind, to improve pedestrian accessibility around the town for those with limited vision

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has launched an improvement plan to make the streets of the town “100 per cent accessible”. As part of the initiative, the council has commissioned a study from ONCE (Spain's national organisation for the blind) to promote pedestrian accessibility for those with limited vision.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, pointed out that the project will begin with the removal of architectural barriers in central areas with the most traffic, and will be extended to the rest of the neighbourhoods and nuclei of the municipality. The work will include the renovation of more than twenty pedestrian footpaths and pavements in the surroundings of the Capellanía area.

Councillor for Operational Services, Prudencio J. Ruiz, who will be in charge of coordinating the activities, pointed out that work has already begun to paint the horizontal road markings on pedestrian crossings, as well as renovating the traffic lights and crossing signals.

In line with the new regulations approved by the Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), the municipal works teams have also been replacing damaged and deteriorated road signage, which, the councillor said, “was the result of vandalism or the passage of time”.

The council added that these works are being carried out at night in order to minimise the impact on traffic in the area.