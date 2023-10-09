Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the A-357 road in Malaga province. Google Maps
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning collision in Guadalhorce valley
112 incident

Motorcyclist dies in early-morning collision in Guadalhorce valley

The traffic accident happened on the A-357 road at kilometre 65, in the direction of Cártama, according to 112 Andalucía

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 9 October 2023, 10:31

Compartir

A motorcyclist died on Sunday morning after being involved in a traffic accident with a car in Malaga province, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The incident happened on the A-357 road at kilometre 65, in the direction of Cártama. Shortly before 3am, several individuals called 112 to report that there was a man and a motorbike lying in the road.

Some of the witnesses also reported seeing a car on the hard shoulder of the road, according to the emergency services control room staff in a statement.

Local Police, an ambulance crew and the Guardia Civil's traffic police attended the incident but health workers could only confirm the death of the motorbike rider at the scene of the accident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Manuel Vera, Marbella's artisan shoemaker
  2. 2 Substitute Dioni salvages a point for Malaga CF in Huelva
  3. 3 Another win moves Antequera within reach of the play-offs
  4. 4 Malaga locals stuck in Israel as Hamas missiles rain down: 'It's a nightmare'

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad