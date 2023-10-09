Motorcyclist dies in early-morning collision in Guadalhorce valley

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A motorcyclist died on Sunday morning after being involved in a traffic accident with a car in Malaga province, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The incident happened on the A-357 road at kilometre 65, in the direction of Cártama. Shortly before 3am, several individuals called 112 to report that there was a man and a motorbike lying in the road.

Some of the witnesses also reported seeing a car on the hard shoulder of the road, according to the emergency services control room staff in a statement.

Local Police, an ambulance crew and the Guardia Civil's traffic police attended the incident but health workers could only confirm the death of the motorbike rider at the scene of the accident.