Monda celebrates World Tourism Day with guided tours of the municipality

Monda will mark World Tourism Day, which takes place on Tuesday 27 September, with tours of the Monda Castle and the Sierra de la Alpujata that will be hosted local historian Diego Javier Sánchez Guerra.

The activities, which will take place on 27 and 29 September, are part of a project that the town hall wants to develop to turn Monda into a destination for the cultural seeking visitor. The project is part of a “sustainable tourism” strategy launched by the council in February with the inauguration of the new tourist office.

Those wishing to take advantage of the free tours must register at turismo@monda.es or directly at the tourism office in Paseo de la Villa.

The tours will coincide with a digital campaign that has been designed to publicise different aspects of the town’s traditions, ethnography and local historical and natural heritage, with texts in Spanish and English.

Three interactive information panels, which have been subsidised by the Ministry of Tourism, have been installed in the town that highlight ten outstanding points of interest, among which are the Ruta Monda – Cueva Santa, the Monda Castle, the Mondeña soup day and the Roman road.

Another of the actions that have been carried out in the municipality is the distribution among local businesses of a series of stickers that include a QR code through which people can download all the relevant tourist information corresponding to the locality.

The town’s mayor, María Fernández, said, “The rich heritage of Monda represents a period that ranges from Roman times to the recent appointment of Sierra de las Nieves as a National Park". Likewise, the increase in interest in the area makes it necessary to ensure sustainable tourism, which provides long-term benefits, while helping the development of local economies.”