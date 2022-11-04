Monda welcomes return of mycological weekend in Sierra de las Nieves National Park The initiative will offer different activities, including field trips and mushroom picking, fungi identification workshops, talks and presentations and a special tapas route

Monda town hall will host the twelfth Mycological Conference in the surroundings of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park from the 25 until 27 November, a weekend of activities dedicated to the branch of biology that deals with fungi.

The initiative will offer different activities, including field trips and mushroom picking, fungi identification workshops, talks and presentations, an exhibition of photographs, and a special mycological tapas route in which the local bars and restaurants will participate.

Registration costs 20 euros and includes all the material necessary, along with the various tastings and workshops, guided outings to the countryside, and a picnic lunch on Sunday 27.

Places are limited and the registration period closes on 15 November. Registration for children under 14 years of age, who must be accompanied by an adult, is free.

The town’s mayor, María Fernández, said, “This new edition of the mycological weekend will allow us to approach nature with respect and knowledge, without forgetting the most enjoyable aspect of coexistence. Monda is in a privileged enclave for mycology, and the interest aroused by this annual conference is proof of this.”