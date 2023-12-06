Man dies in road traffic accident on A-357 in Malaga province

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 22:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

A man died this Wednesday evening (6 December) when the car he was driving in the municipality of Álora in Malaga province went off the road, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía. The accident happened at kilometre 36 of the A-357, near the Pizarra junction.

At around 6pm the 112 emergency operators received a call alerting them to an incident involving a single vehicle, a car which had left the road and plunged a couple of metres down an embankment, in which the driver was trapped.

The 061 ambulance service, Guardia Civil traffic unit and fire brigade were alerted.

Once at the scene, the medical services were only able to confirm the death of the victim, a 61-year-old man.