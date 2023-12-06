Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photo of an 061 ambulance. SUR
Man dies in road traffic accident on A-357 in Malaga province
112 incident

Man dies in road traffic accident on A-357 in Malaga province

The fatal incident happened close to the Pizarra junction, according to the emergency services

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 22:09

Compartir

A man died this Wednesday evening (6 December) when the car he was driving in the municipality of Álora in Malaga province went off the road, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía. The accident happened at kilometre 36 of the A-357, near the Pizarra junction.

At around 6pm the 112 emergency operators received a call alerting them to an incident involving a single vehicle, a car which had left the road and plunged a couple of metres down an embankment, in which the driver was trapped.

The 061 ambulance service, Guardia Civil traffic unit and fire brigade were alerted.

Once at the scene, the medical services were only able to confirm the death of the victim, a 61-year-old man.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is today, 6 December, a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 Unfair treatment claims as water restrictions implemented along Costa del Sol
  3. 3 What is the weather forecast for Malaga province during the long holiday weekend
  4. 4 Which shops are open in Malaga province this December long weekend?
  5. 5 Marbella becomes seventh most inhabited Andalusian municipality after population passes 150,000
  6. 6 Christmas greeting from Keta: the labrador puppy rescued by a Malaga police officer
  7. 7 Four teenagers arrested for allegedly pelting cars with rocks on Marbella motorway
  8. 8 Junta gives green light to three mobile desalination units on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Mobile phones banned in Andalusian schools under strict new measure
  10. 10 How a Spanish woman swallowed a toothbrush while choking on a slice of ham

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad