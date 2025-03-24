Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work on one of the wells that are being fitted out. SUR
Work nears completion to supply Malaga from &#039;underground reservoir&#039; in lower stretch of Guadalhorce river
Water supply

Work nears completion to supply Malaga from 'underground reservoir' in lower stretch of Guadalhorce river

The forecast is that these wells will begin to supply about 800 litres per second during the second half of the year

Monday, 24 March 2025, 23:26

Malaga city council, in collaboration with municipal water supply company Emasa, is finalising work on the recovery of two municipal wells located on banks of the final stretch of the Guadalhorce river. The aim is for the wells to serve as alternative water sources in the face of serious droughts like the one that Malaga province was experiencing before February and March's storms.

The wells in question are the Perales and Puente del Rey, which used to supply the city during previous periods of shortage, but have been in disuse for a while. The current work will allow for their reactivation and incorporation into the Aljaima and Fahala well.

The forecast is that these infrastructures as a whole will be able to supply a flow of around 800 litres per second, which is practically half the water that Emasa distributes to the whole city on average.

A comprehensive study of the entire aquifer is planned in order to determine the existing reserves and determine the best extraction strategy. It is estimated that the wells will be operational from the second half of this year onwards.

