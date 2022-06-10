'Long awaited' works to improve road that connects Alhaurín el Grande with Villafranco finally begin Costing some 1.5 million euros, they are being carried out on the section from the La Rosa industrial estate to the new bridge over the Fahala river

Works have begun on the road that connects the town with the Villafranco district. / SUR

Alhaurín el Grande town hall has announced that the “long awaited” comprehensive works to improve the road that connects the town with the Villafranco del Guadalhorce district have finally begun.

The works are being carried out on a 1.5 kilometre section of the road from the La Rosa industrial estate to the new bridge over the Fahala river.

The project has a cost of 1.5 million euros is being financed by the Diputación de Málaga. The provincial authority will also take charge of the management of the works, since the road will be incorporated into the road network districts of the province, according to the town’s deputy mayor, Víctor Romero.

The project, which has an execution period of eight months, began earlier this week with the signage of the works and the final measurements and topographic data collection.

The work will also include the installation of new drinking water infrastructure in order to improve the quality of the supply to the Villafranco district.

Romero said that the road will be significantly improved, “since it was in a very poor and even dangerous condition for traffic."

He pointed out that local residents will have restricted access to the area while works are in progress, although he stressed that “extreme precaution must be taken when navigating this construction zone.”