Alhaurín el Grande locals open up flower-filled patios to visitors

Alba Tenza
Alhaurín el Grande
Friday, 31 May 2024, 10:47
Alhaurín el Grande has organised a patio festival this weekend. Visitors will get a peek behind closed doors and see locals' home courtyards full of plants and flowers. Modelled on the famous Cordoba patio tours, there will be three different routes covering all corners of the old town on Saturday and Sunday, 1-2 June, from 10am to 4pm.
"We want to raise awareness of our significant history and cultural heritage, with treasures yet to be discovered such as the courtyards and traditional streets of the old town," said the council.
Twelve patios in total will be open. More information: www.alhaurinelgrande.es/festival-de-los-patios-alhaurinos-historia-tradicion-y-belleza/
