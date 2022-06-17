Alhaurín el Grande police sign up new four-legged recruit Barri, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been specifically trained to assist officers in the hunt for illegal drugs

Alhaurín el Grande's Local Police introduced their latest recruit this week: Barri, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois that will form the force's new canine unit.

The dog has been specifically trained to assist the police in the search for illegal drugs and will participate in initiatives to eradicate trafficking in public areas, and also in the search of properties and houses that are suspected of the cultivation and storage of narcotic substances.

Among his duties, Barri will carry out patrols through the areas in the town that are known to be frequented by suppliers and users, such as parks, gardens and leisure areas. The town hall said the animal will be used, “not only to sanction rules regarding illegal drug use, but also as a deterrent”.

The councillor for Security, Francisco José Pérez, explained that “special emphasis” will also be placed in the vicinity of schools.

The dog has been assigned to a Local Police officer, Israel Romero, who has received special training as a canine handler.

Councillor Romero thanked the officer for “his great work and collaboration in the training of our new member”.

In recent years, the Belgian Malinois has become the leading choice for police work due to their smaller size, intense drive, focus and agility, and because they forge an unbreakable bond with their human partner.