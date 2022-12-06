Police track down graffiti artists suspected of causing 16,000-euro damage in Alhaurín de la Torre Officers had been on the trail of a gang of youths who had painted slogans onto walls, urban furniture, traffic signs and the façades of buildings

The Local Police of Alhaurín de la Torre have reported two young people for graffiti and damage to urban furniture in the town. The incident was announced by the councillor for Citizen Security, Pablo Montesino, who said that the case has now been passed to the Guardia Civil, who have launched an inquiry.

The graffiti had been painted onto walls, urban furniture, traffic signs and the façades of buildings. The Local Police had been on the trail of a gang of graffiti artists who had been active in the town since the summer, and their investigations led to the arrest of one of the youths.

A second person, a minor who was caught “red-handed”' while spraying graffiti in the area of Capellanía, fled the scene, but he was apprehended and taken to the police station, where his parents were then notified.

The police have now asked the municipal operational services for a report on the total cost of the work to clean, repair of replace the damaged property, which is expected to be around 16,000 euros.

Police believe that the two youths are part of a larger gang and have not ruled out further arrests.

The town's mayor, Joaquín Villanova, has congratulated the officers involved, while pointing out that “whoever does this pays”.

The mayor asked for citizen collaboration with the problem, adding that his council will continue to denounce and prosecute vandalism, which “represents a considerable expense” for the town hall.