New leisure park in Villafranco del Guadalhorce is finally taking shape The first phase of the 4,500 square metre Parque Fundadores is currently being worked on and is expected to be finished by December

Alhaurín el Grande town hall has announced that the work on a new green space in the district of Villafranco del Guadalhorce is finally taking shape.

The first phase of the 4,500 square metre Parque Fundadores is currently being carried out and is expected to be finished by December.

The park, which the council claims is 40 per cent complete, is located next to the indoor sports complex and will incorporate eight terraced areas at different heights connected by walkways. Each area will be designed for different uses, among which are a picnic area, children's attractions, a skateboard circuit, sports facilities and areas installed with exercise equipment.

Once this work is complete, the second phase will begin, which will include the assembly of the exercise equipment and the planting of the gardens. This phase will also include the installation of new drinking water and sanitation infrastructure, an irrigation network for the gardens, as well as LED lighting that will illuminate all areas of the park and walkways.

Councillor for Works, Juan Manuel Aragón, who visited the area earlier this week, explained the project is financed by the town hall and has a budget of 152,000 euros.