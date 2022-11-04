Coín shows 'respect' for Royal Family with choice of name for new leisure area and sports park The proposal, which was given the green light during last month’s plenary session, has now been sent to the Royal Palace for final approval

Coín town hall has announced that the future 20,000-square-metre leisure and sports park in Coín is to be named Parque Princesa de Asturias. The proposal, which was given the green light during last month’s plenary session, has now been sent to the Royal Palace for final approval.

The town’s mayor, Francisco Santos, explained that this is the next step for one of the most ambitious projects in the municipality, a new green lung that will include an amphitheatre, a lake, sports areas and children’s playgrounds.

“There is much respect in Coín for King Felipe VI and the rest of the Royal Family and, above all, a great commitment to the values and ensigns of our nation,” the mayor said.

The previous name, Parque Linear, referred to the park’s dual status as an urban park and a river park, which, according to the mayor, has been delayed and will now be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

2.5m euro investment

The project will involve an investment of 2.5 million euros and the park will be divided into different spaces, which will include four large playgrounds distributed over an area of 2,000 square metres, as well as a 1,000-seat open air amphitheatre, which will be used to give visibility to local artists.

The man-made lake, which will incorporate a bathing area, has already been filled with water, and among the pending works are the installation of LED lighting and the planting of various species of trees and plants.

“In general, the work is advancing at a very good pace. We would have liked it to be more advanced, but the situation of national inflation and the rise in the cost of materials, fuel and electricity has slowed down both this and many other projects that were in the contracting process,” Santos explained.