Largest cache of laughing gas seized in Europe found in Malaga province

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 19:21

The largest cache of laughing gas in Europe has been discovered inside a warehouse in Alhaurín el Grande, in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley.

The product also known as nitrous oxide, has become fashionable along the Costa del Sol. The Guardia Civil investigation started in February when officers became aware of the existence of a group of people dedicated to carrying out "illicit activities" in an industrial building in the La Rosa industrial estate in Alhaurín el Grande.

Investigators found the warehouse was being used to store laughing gas cylinders. During surveillance, they observed numerous rental vehicles arriving at night. According to investigators, they loaded the bottles of nitrous oxide into these vehicles and then distributed them to nightlife venues in coastal towns in Malaga province for use at parties.

In the search of the warehouse, 21,302 litres of laughing gas in bottles were seized. According to Guardia Civil, it is the largest seizure of this type of substance in Europe. Five people of different nationalities were arrested. One of those arrested had numerous previous convictions for similar offences.