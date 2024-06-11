Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guardia Civil
Largest cache of laughing gas seized in Europe found in Malaga province
Crime

Largest cache of laughing gas seized in Europe found in Malaga province

Guardia Civil investigators seized 21,000 litres of the illegal substance inside a warehouse in Alhaurín el Grande

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 19:21

Compartir

The largest cache of laughing gas in Europe has been discovered inside a warehouse in Alhaurín el Grande, in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley.

The product also known as nitrous oxide, has become fashionable along the Costa del Sol. The Guardia Civil investigation started in February when officers became aware of the existence of a group of people dedicated to carrying out "illicit activities" in an industrial building in the La Rosa industrial estate in Alhaurín el Grande.

Investigators found the warehouse was being used to store laughing gas cylinders. During surveillance, they observed numerous rental vehicles arriving at night. According to investigators, they loaded the bottles of nitrous oxide into these vehicles and then distributed them to nightlife venues in coastal towns in Malaga province for use at parties.

In the search of the warehouse, 21,302 litres of laughing gas in bottles were seized. According to Guardia Civil, it is the largest seizure of this type of substance in Europe. Five people of different nationalities were arrested. One of those arrested had numerous previous convictions for similar offences.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF to face Gimnàstic in league play-off final
  2. 2 Popular Malaga town sets the stage for new Netflix series
  3. 3 More than 15,000 tickets already sold for upcoming Premier Padel tournament in Malaga
  4. 4 Roberto at the double to send Malaga CF to the play-off final
  5. 5 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins nail-biting French Open final
  6. 6 Spain's Ana Peleteiro wins triple-jump gold at the European Championships
  7. 7 Residents loan inherited religious art for exhibition in Frigiliana
  8. 8 Alberto González, Malaga's first triathlete to qualify for the Olympics

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad