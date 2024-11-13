Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guardia Civil
Police dismantle large factory that produced counterfeit tobacco 24 hours a day in Malaga town
Crime

Police dismantle large factory that produced counterfeit tobacco 24 hours a day in Malaga town

Officers found fake versions of internationally known brands were being manufactured and then sold throughout Spain, with the gang having an estimated monthly turnover of four million euros

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 12:00

Guardia Civil officers have arrested ten people after dismantling a large counterfeit cigarette factory in the Malaga province town of Alhaurín el Grande.

Officers seized 1,448 packs of counterfeit tobacco from the factory which operated 24 hours a day and distributed cigarettes throughout Spain, providing an estimated turnover of four million euros a month.

The police operation started last September when investigators discovered that several people were sleeping in a warehouse on an industrial estate in the Guadalhorce valley town. After several weeks of surveillance, officers concluded the industrial unit housed a clandestine tobacco factory where cigarettes of four internationally known brands were manufactured and counterfeited, which were then distributed throughout Spain.

On 24 October, during surveillance of the warehouse, investigators swooped when a lorry with false number plates tried to enter the premises. After arresting the driver, police entered the warehouse and found nine people inside. After making the corresponding arrests, the search of the building and the vehicle confirmed the site was manufacturing fake tobacco.

Police also found the factory had a large production capacity and a considerable level of sophistication. A powerful self-contained generator set was found to power the machinery, as well as 500 litres of fuel.

To avoid detection, the factory operators had soundproofed the generator and made an exhaust pipe to expel the gases. During the search, police officers seized 1,448 packets of cigarettes ready for sale, as well as 2,040 kilograms of cigarette 'mince', a large amount of materials such as paper, filters or mouthpieces, machinery, silk-screened plates with the name of the commercial brands and packets ready to be assembled.

The ten detainees were handed over to the courts, where they were ordered to be remanded in prison.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torrential downpour deposits 45mm of rain in just a few minutes in upper Axarquía area of Malaga province
  2. 2 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  3. 3 Spanish government attempts to claw back 5.4 million euros for Costa del Sol sewage treatment plant
  4. 4 Severe weather warning in Malaga sees Billie Jean King Cup opener postponed until Friday
  5. 5 Purpose-built court all set for start of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this week
  6. 6 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  7. 7 Record-breaking Fuengirola Half Marathon draws nearly 2,000 runners
  8. 8 The eastern Costa del Sol remembers...
  9. 9 Two popular Spanish tourist resorts bid for international photography event
  10. 10 Malaga padel star has another weekend to remember

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police dismantle large factory that produced counterfeit tobacco 24 hours a day in Malaga town