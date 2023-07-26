Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dumping of wastewater into the Guadalhorce river at Estación de Cártama. Ñito Salas
Junta opens Guadalhorce sewage treatment plant project for public consultation

Junta opens Guadalhorce sewage treatment plant project for public consultation

The plant aims to stop 5.9 cubic hectometres - the equivalent of 1,750 Olympic swimming pools - of fecal matter ending up in the Guadalhorce river every year

Jesús Hinojosa

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 11:11

A sewage treatment plan project to stop fecal material being discharged into the Guadalhorce river on the outskirts of Malaga has been opened for public consultation.

The Junta de Andalucía wants to build the treatment plant to put an end to the 5.9 cubic hectometres of waste - the equivalent of 1,750 Olympic swimming pools - ending up in the Guadalhorce river every year.

On Monday 24 July, the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) published the final design for the project, which also includes the list of the more than 200 properties that are earmarked for demolition to make way for the plant. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, if it not subjected to any delays.

Residents of Alhaurín de la Torre and Cártama - where the properties set for demolition are located - have one month to submit their concerns and queries.

The preliminary project has already received more than 150 letters, mainly from residents of Alhaurín de la Torre who reject its location, and from owners of properties affected by the route of the power line.

A contract signed more than a year ago

The drafting of the project and the construction of both the treatment plant on land in Malaga city (north of the airport, on the border with Alhaurín de la Torre) and the pipes was awarded in September 2021 to the joint venture formed by Aquambiente, Dinotec and the Malaga-based Sando for 104.9 million euros. However, the contract was not signed until six months later on March 17 last year.

This final design of the sewage treatment plant is the one that is now submitted for public consultation.

The future treatment plant will be able to treat 70,000 cubic metres per day (the equivalent of the flow generated by a population of 280,000 people). It will also enable the reuse of the recycled water for irrigation of green areas and crops, although this will require the construction of a network of pipes to carry it to the respective area.

