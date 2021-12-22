Inmate death investigated at Alhaurín prison A prison workers' action group said it regretted the death of the 54-year-old, but criticised the lack of medical personnel at the facility

Prison authorities in Alhaurín de la Torre are investigating the death of an inmate, after the 54-year-old was found dead by his cellmate in the early hours of Wednesday 22 December.

The alarm was raised at around 4am but it was only possible for staff to certify the death of the prisoner, who had recently been jailed for a theft. Initial investigations suggest the man died from natural causes.

A prison workers’ action group, Tu Abandono Me Puede Matar (Your Abandonment Can Kill Me) said it regretted the death but criticised the lack of medical personnel in the prison.

'Overloaded with work'

“There are not enough doctors, so there are no daily consultations. Prisoners are only seen for emergencies, which causes tremendous problems in the medical unit, which is overloaded with work. It is overwhelmed", the group explained.