Guardia Civil officer investigated after testing positive for alcohol following fatal motorcycle crash

Thursday, 19 October 2023
A Guardia Civil officer is under investigation after a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist in Malaga province.
The policeman was allegedly drunk at the time when he was involved in an accident on the A-357 as it passes through Cártama in the early hours of 8 October, traffic sources confirmed to Europa Press.
Emergency services first received a warning that a motorbike had struck the crash barrier of the major road about 2.55am, some 50 metres from exit 65 of the A-357. The motorcyclist died at the scene. A Guardia Civil traffic then breathalysed the off-duty policeman at the scene, who was driving his own private vehicle, and he allegedly returned two positive results. His police colleagues arrested him and he appeared before a judge who released him while the case is being investigated.
The officer has no previous convictions, SER Malaga reported this week.
