The Guardia Civil officer is under investigation.
Guardia Civil officer investigated after testing positive for alcohol following fatal motorcycle crash
112 incident

Guardia Civil officer investigated after testing positive for alcohol following fatal motorcycle crash

The policeman was allegedly drunk at the time when he struck and killed the motorcyclist on the A-357 highway

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 10:22

A Guardia Civil officer is under investigation after a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist in Malaga province.

The policeman was allegedly drunk at the time when he was involved in an accident on the A-357 as it passes through Cártama in the early hours of 8 October, traffic sources confirmed to Europa Press.

Emergency services first received a warning that a motorbike had struck the crash barrier of the major road about 2.55am, some 50 metres from exit 65 of the A-357. The motorcyclist died at the scene. A Guardia Civil traffic then breathalysed the off-duty policeman at the scene, who was driving his own private vehicle, and he allegedly returned two positive results. His police colleagues arrested him and he appeared before a judge who released him while the case is being investigated.

The officer has no previous convictions, SER Malaga reported this week.

