Guardia Civil launch investigation after Coín store robbed of 1,000 euros at gunpoint The robber, who entered the establishment dressed in black and wearing a crash helmet, ordered the assistant to empty the cash register into a bag, before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation to try to identify and arrest the person responsible for an armed robbery that took place in a store located in Calle Teniente Coronel Garret, Coín, at around 5pm on Monday 2 May.

The robber entered the establishment, where just one employee was working, dressed completely in black and wearing a crash helmet and gloves to avoid being recognised. After pointing a gun at the assistant and demanding that she empty the cash register into a bag, the robber escaped with more than 1,000 euros.

The employee, who was in a state of shock, said that the culprit fled the scene on a motorcycle, although she was unable to make a note of the registration number of the vehicle.

The owner of the business, Salvador Luna Hevilla, explained that the crime was recorded by the security cameras and that the images had been given to the police.

He said that it was the first time that he has been the victim of a robbery in the 20 years that he has had the business, but added that “the most important thing was that the employee was unharmed”.