Disco closes for good after mass brawl which saw dance floor turn into battleground, leaving ten people injured Stools and glasses were thrown, doors broken and windows smashed and the owner of KanaYa in Coín says he will not put his staff and regular customers in danger

Julián García is the owner of the KanaYa disco in Coín, which he opened in October 2021 after realising that there were none anywhere in the Valle del Guadalhorce region. Until then he had worked in the construction industry, so this was a completely new venture for him.

Now, however, barely a year after opening, the disco is closing down. Not, says its 36-year-old owner, because of a lack of business or due to financial problems, but a fight broke out recently and ten people were injured and for Julián García, enough is enough.

Looking for trouble

That was on 18 December, one of the busiest nights ever at KanaYa. It was full of customers and everyone was having a good time until, around 6am, a group of people came in looking for trouble. And they found it. They got into an argument with a group of young men and the dance floor turned into a battleground. In a fight which lasted three or four minutes they threw stools and glasses, broke doors and smashed windows.

Ten people were injured and those involved left before the Guardia Civil arrived. When the officers entered, they found massive destruction and the staff in a state of shock.

For Julián García, that was the end of his business. “I can’t guarantee the safety of my employees and my regular customers. I don’t want them to be in danger, so closing down is the best thing I can do,” he has explained.

More support needed from police

He said he has received more than 200 calls and numerous messages of support on social media, but he believes the authorities could have been more supportive of the only disco in the region. “If there had been a police patrol around at that time of the morning, this wouldn't have happened," he insisted.

Private security is not the answer, either, he believes. “It doesn’t matter how many bouncers you employ. People will fight outside the entrance. If I had five doormen that might prevent it one day but the next day 35 troublemakers will turn up, and nobody wants to work like that,” he said.

He has no intention of changing his mind. He held a small farewell party with his employees, and has emptied the premises. The decision, he insists, is final.