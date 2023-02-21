Guadalhorce valley area works to create tourism development master plan

It is an initiative that brings together businesses and organisations with the aim of promoting the area and economic diversification

The Guadalhorce valley area is working on a Tourism Development Master Plan, an initiative that brings together businesses and organisations with the aim of promoting the area and economic diversification.

The plan, which will include guidelines that articulate the strategies and actions to be followed by the different municipalities, will be drafted by the Valle del Guadalhorce Rural Development Group (GDR), the Faculty of Tourism of the UMA and Turismo Costa del Sol. For this, different monthly projects will be carried out with businessmen and tourist agents that will allow them to air their opinions and needs.

The first work groups to be carried out in the municipalities in which the GDR has scope of action will focus on the business sector. The groups are organised to share the needs of this sector and to consider the potential of each of the municipalities.

Tourism is now commonly viewed not only as a major source of employment, but also as a tool for conservation and a catalyst for urban and rural regeneration.

The first meeting to be held was in Cártama, where the municipality was analysed from the tourist point of view and to also encourage the participation of the different agents and sectors in the creation of plan.