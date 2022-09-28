New pedestrian walkway in Álora signals first stage of the 156-million-euro Guadalhorce Green Corridor The provincial authority project aims to create the largest river park in Spain, and includes the eight municipalities that form part of the lower basin of the river: Álora, Ardales, Pizarra, Alhaurín el Grande, Coín, Cártama, Alhaurín de la Torre and Malaga

Álora town hall has announced the opening of the new wooden pedestrian walkway that will connect the neighbourhoods of El Puente and La Estación. With a length of 90 metres, the new structure has replaced the old bridge, which was damaged after heavy floods in 2012, leaving the two districts separated.

The characteristics of the new bridge are similar to the wooden platforms used on the province's Senda Litoral coastal path, with deep foundations to guarantee their resistance to heavy rain.

The Diputación de Málaga has invested 800,000 euros in the project, which will be integrated into the route of the Guadalhorce Valley (GR-248), between Álora and Pizarra.

The walkway is the first section of the Guadalhorce Green Corridor, a project of the provincial authority that aims to create the largest river park in Spain, with four and a half million square metres. This initiative includes the eight municipalities that form part of the lower basin of the river (Álora, Ardales, Pizarra, Alhaurín el Grande, Coín, Cártama, Alhaurín de la Torre and Malaga) on a 54-kilometre route, between the natural landscapes of the Los Gaitanes gorge and the mouth of the Guadalhorce river.

Guadalhorce Green Corridor Strategic Plan

It was developed to complement the Caminito del Rey and will allow the environmental improvement of the river and favour the revitalisation of the municipalities. The Guadalhorce Green Corridor Strategic Plan has eight lines of action, which include the environmental recovery of the banks of the Guadalhorce, its tributaries and some thirty streams, along with the creation of several large recreation areas.

The project also includes the introduction of new trails and the construction of 16 new bridges and footpaths in the steepest areas to guarantee the improvement of mobility and accessibility, along with new cultural and tourist facilities.

The Green Corridor project has a total investment of 156 million euros. One of the stages which will begin in the coming months is a trail with three viewpoints in Pizarra. The provincial council will invest 1.8 million euros in the project, which is expected to be complete within eight months.

This route will link the urban centre of Pizarra with the Vega Hipólito neighbourhood, crossing an area with privileged views over the Guadalhorce valley, the river and the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. In addition, parking spaces will be installed and a wooden walkway will be built to cross the Fuensanta stream.