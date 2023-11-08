Government guarantees Caminito del Rey train will run for at least another three years

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The recently introduced train service carrying visitors from Malaga city to one of the province's main tourist attractions will continue to serve the Caminito del Rey station for at least another three years with improved services and frequencies on the line.

This week Spain's central government authorised the continuity of the improvements in train services implemented in 2023, such as the Avant discounts for regular passengers and 'proximity services' such as the one in Malaga, in addition to Cordoba, Murcia, Palencia-Valladolid and between Toledo and Madrid.

The government announced funds of more than 214 million euros to cover both the deficit generated by the new services and improvements rolled out in 2023. These will be in force for at least three years.

In addition, the Avant travel discounts for regular rail passengers will remain in place on the following routes: Madrid-Palencia, Madrid-Zamora, León-Valladolid, Burgos-Madrid, León-Palencia, Burgos-Valladolid, Ourense-Zamora, Palencia-Valladolid, Huesca-Zaragoza, León-Segovia, Segovia-Zamora, Palencia-Segovia and Medina del Campo-Zamora.