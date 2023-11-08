Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
El Chorro - Caminito del Rey train station (file image). SUR
Government guarantees Caminito del Rey train will run for at least another three years
Tourism

Government guarantees Caminito del Rey train will run for at least another three years

Ministers have authorised a measure to safeguard this year's newly introduced service from Malaga on the coast to one of the province's main tourist attractions - the suspended walkway hiking path at El Chorro

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 16:16

Compartir

The recently introduced train service carrying visitors from Malaga city to one of the province's main tourist attractions will continue to serve the Caminito del Rey station for at least another three years with improved services and frequencies on the line.

This week Spain's central government authorised the continuity of the improvements in train services implemented in 2023, such as the Avant discounts for regular passengers and 'proximity services' such as the one in Malaga, in addition to Cordoba, Murcia, Palencia-Valladolid and between Toledo and Madrid.

Related news

The government announced funds of more than 214 million euros to cover both the deficit generated by the new services and improvements rolled out in 2023. These will be in force for at least three years.

In addition, the Avant travel discounts for regular rail passengers will remain in place on the following routes: Madrid-Palencia, Madrid-Zamora, León-Valladolid, Burgos-Madrid, León-Palencia, Burgos-Valladolid, Ourense-Zamora, Palencia-Valladolid, Huesca-Zaragoza, León-Segovia, Segovia-Zamora, Palencia-Segovia and Medina del Campo-Zamora.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's public transport discounts set to continue into 2024, but only for certain groups of people
  2. 2 This is the Costa del Sol tapas bar that gives a discount to its customers for a smile or their patience
  3. 3 Costa del Sol-based businessman in Forbes' top-10 list of richest people in Spain
  4. 4 Wallet containing nearly 1,000 euros dropped on Malaga street is returned to its rightful owner
  5. 5 Malaga attracts more big name restaurant chains as the area experiences a boom in growth
  6. 6 Costa del Sol to invest almost one million euros to promote the holiday destination in the UK
  7. 7 Plumber held hostage in Malaga because the quote he gave was 'daylight robbery'
  8. 8 'It's a disgrace': Video sparks outrage at poor state of key Malaga Airport access road
  9. 9 Malaga court orders man to pay 80,000 euros to his ex-wife for the care of their children
  10. 10 Marbella's former language school to be turned into apartments for young people

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad