Finca El Portón modernises facilities and expands the “the jewel in the crown” venue to host more events The project in Alhaurín de la Torre, on which almost two million euros has already been invested, will include the construction of a Nasrid-style cultural centre and the creation of new landscaped gardens

The land is prepared for the new gardens in El Portón in Alhaurín de la Torre. / SUR

Finca El Portón in Alhaurín de la Torre is to undergo a complete transformation to expand its surface area in order to host larger, and a more varied selection of, cultural events.

The renovation project to modernise the facilities of the municipal auditorium and its gardens, on which almost two million euros has already been invested in recent years, will include the construction of a Nasrid-style building. The building, which will be designed in the style of the Royal Palace in Seville (Alcázar), will have two floors and will be used as a cultural centre.

The expansion of the estate continues on its western side, where a series of disused buildings have been demolished to make way for a new area with gardens and walkways.

The new green space, which the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, claimed will “further enrich this privileged enclave", will be designed in keeping with the aesthetics of the rest of the gardens. The gardens, which will be irrigated with non-drinking water from underground springs located in the area, will also include a small chapel which will house the Virgin of Hope.

The expansion project has already included the renovation of the artists' dressing rooms and the refurbishment of the toilets. In recent years, the pavilion has been enlarged and new seating has been installed, along with the construction of a new car park.

The mayor described El Portón as “the jewel in the crown” of Alhaurín de la Torre, and “a reference centre of local culture”.