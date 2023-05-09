Youngsters from five European countries participate in Sun and More project in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley

25 young people from Bulgaria, Spain, Greece, Italy and Ukraine will participate in the initiative, with the aim of promoting care for the environment through renewable energy

Andrea Jiménez Valle del Guadalhorce Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Twenty-five youngsters from five European countries are participating in the Sun and More initiative, a project to explore the use of solar energy in the Guadalhorce valley. Organised by the Erasmus+ exchange, the project will run until 17 May with the aim of promoting care for the environment through renewable energy.

Young people from Bulgaria, Spain, Greece, Italy and Ukraine will focus on the use of the sun as one of the great energy resources, while also learning how to preserve surplus fruit products with the bioconstruction of a solar dehydrator, as well as the development of non-toxic products for daily use.

The project, which follows the actions established in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), was launched at the headquarters of the Valle del Guadalhorce Rural Development Group in Pizarra this week.

The event was attended by Mercedes Ramos, head of the Sustainable Development department of the Territorial Delegation of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in Malaga; Carlos Sayago, representative of the Andalusian Youth Institute in Malaga; and Sebastián Hevilla, manager of the Rural Development Group.

The project is part of the Trained and Informed Youth project, which is financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (FEDER) and the regional Junta de Andalucía government.