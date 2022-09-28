Third earthquake registered in Malaga province in less than 72 hours The latest, this Wednesday morning, had a magnitude of 2.8 with its epicentre in Alhaurín el Grande in the Guadalhorce valley

Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) has recorded an earthquake with a magnitude 2.8 this Wednesday morning, 28 September, with its epicentre southwest of the Malaga town of Alhaurín el Grande. This is the third seismic movement registered in the province since Monday.

According to the information published on the IGN website the earthquake was recorded at 7.52am at a depth of 48 kilometres.

The IGN also registered two other earthquakes, the first of magnitude 4.1 in the early hours of Monday with its epicentre in Malaga, and the second of 3.9 with an in Benalmádena. In neither case was any damage reported.