Twelve people arrested during drug trafficking raids in Guadalhorce valley

Irene Quirante Malaga Sunday, 21 April 2024, 07:50

Guardia Civil officers have carried out a series of raids in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre as part of an operation against alleged drug trafficking. Police arrested a dozen people, although the investigation is still ongoing, so more arrests are not ruled out.

The extensive operation by armed officers focused mainly on the Viñagrande neighbourhood, located to the west of the town. Sources said the investigation was headed by Alhaurín de la Torre officers, although the operation also involved the collaboration of others from Malaga.

According to sources, the officers seized large quantities of cocaine and marijuana during the raids, which led to the arrest of 12 people.

The deployment of the armed unit surprised the residents of the Viñagrande neighbourhood, who were celebrating their traditional festivities and procession in honour of San Francisco de Paula at the time.

This is not the first operation against drug trafficking in Alhaurín de la Torre. At the end of last year, the National Police and Guardia Civil dismantled a network allegedly dedicated to the production and distribution of marijuana in a joint operation.

In that case, the investigation led the officers to the main marijuana laboratory that supplied the infrastructure and logistics of an international organisation, located on a farm in the town. The operation resulted in the arrest of three people. Allegedly, after cultivating the narcotic substance, it was transported to different European countries by road using rented vans.