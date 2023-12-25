Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the A-357. SUR
Crash involving two cars in Malaga province on Christmas Eve leaves five people injured
Crash involving two cars in Malaga province on Christmas Eve leaves five people injured

The accident happened on the A-357 at 2.45am and the injured - two men aged 31 and 42 and three women aged 24, 38 and 66 - were transferred to hospital by ambulance

SUR

Monday, 25 December 2023, 09:28

Five people were injured in the early hours of Christmas Eve in a road traffic accident involving two vehicles in Malaga, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

At around 2.45am, emergency operators received a call from a witness reporting a rear-end collision between two cars at kilometre 63 of the A-357 road. The Guardia Civil traffic division, 061 ambulance service, Malaga provincial fire brigade and road maintenance teams were immediately alerted.

Health services confirmed that two men aged 31 and 42 and three women aged 24, 38 and 66 were injured in the accident and were transferred to the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Malaga.

