Construction begins on new waste disposal facility in Cártama With an area of 1,358 square metres, the project has a budget of 475,390 euros and is expected to be completed by the end of this year

Cártama town hall has announced that construction has begun on the first refuse disposal facility in the municipality, which will be located on the El Cerro Industrial Park.

With an area of 1,358 square metres, the project has a budget of 475,390 euros and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The facility will consist of two areas on different levels, on which the corresponding containers will be located to manage waste collection. One will accommodate waste deposited by municipal refuge collection companies, while the second will be used for public access for household waste that cannot be deposited in conventional containers located on public roads.

The facility will have the capacity to receive, store and manage household appliances, furniture, garden waste and rubble, scrap metal, domestic and motor oil, batteries. paint, batteries, aerosols and fluorescent tubes, among other waste.

The site will include an auxiliary building of 113 square metres, which will house an office and an area that will be used for the storage of other waste, along with 13 parking spaces, one of which will be adapted for those with restricted mobility.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, explained that the site will help prevent the dumping of household waste in public areas and will contribute to the “respect and conservation of the environment”.

“This is a very necessary infrastructure for our municipality and highly demanded by the residents, since it will allow proper collection, management and recycling of waste,” Gallardo said.