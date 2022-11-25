Construction of Alhaurín el Grande water park enters final phase The 2,000 square-metre facility, which is split into two play areas, has a budget of 725,000 euros and is expected to be finished in January

The construction of the new water park in Alhaurín el Grande, which began in July, is entering its final phase and is expected to be finished by January 2023.

The 2,000 square-metre facility, which has a budget of 725,000 euros and is financed by the town hall, is located in the municipal sports complex on the site of the former outdoor swimming pool.

The park, which, according to the town hall, has been highly demanded by residents, will consist of two play areas. The first, about 400 square metres, will include a splash-park with different water features for children between the ages of four and 15.

The second zone is designed for older children and will be around 100 square metres and will include a 7.5 m diameter water bubble and a series of innovative physical activities.

The facility will include a non-slip surface and green areas with shaded spaces with hammocks. The park will also include toilets, showers and changing rooms, along with a treatment plant system to filter the water used in the different areas.

“This park is a commitment to the little ones of the municipality,” councillor for Works, Juan Manuel Aragón, said.