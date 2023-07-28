Coín town hall launches shuttle bus service to Fuengirola beach The service, operated by a local family business, the coach trip will cost two euros for the return journey

In order to offer locals a chance to cool off and enjoy the Costa del Sol’s beach facilities, Coín town hall has launched a new shuttle bus service to ferry people to the beach in Fuengirola. The bus, which will have a price of two euros for a return trip, will operate every Tuesday and Thursday, leaving Coín at 10am and returning at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at the tourist office in Plaza Alameda.

The shuttle service, which begins on Tuesday 1 August, was announced by the town’s mayor, Francisco Santos, who said that, although the bus is available to everyone, it has been organised “especially for those who do not have means of transport”.

The town hall came up with the idea after the success of several recent excursions to the beach organised by the area for senior citizens.

The company in charge of operating the service is Autocares Macías Jiménez, a local family business that has been operating in the town since 1971.

The mayor pointed out the service will run until the end of the summer season, although not on Thursday 10 and Tuesday 15 August, which are public holidays in Coín.