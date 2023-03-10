Coín town hall to digitalise municipal historical archives

The town's mayor, Francisco Santos, explained it will make it possible to access all the information of the municipality “quickly” through a public database

Coín town hall has announced a plan to digitalise the municipal historical archives in order to preserve its legacy and make it more accessible to students and professionals who need to access them.

An agreement was signed by the town’s mayor, Francisco Santos, and Francisco Aranda, head of the association of friends of the history of La Hoya de Málaga, the organisation that will carry out the work.

The mayor explained that the digitisation of the historical archive, which is due to begin in the coming weeks, will make it possible to access all the information of the municipality “quickly” through a public database.

“This is going to be a great step forward in the conservation, accessibility and dissemination of the large collection of documented material that our municipality has,” Santos claimed

The councillor for Culture, Dori Luque, described the initiative as “very exciting”, due to the great intangible value of preserving the forgotten history of the municipality.

“This agreement is very interesting, since it will boost the cultural benefit of the present and future of our town. It is the beginning of a great project that will leave the history of our ancestors to the next generations,” she said.