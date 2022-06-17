Coín announces summer street closure initiative to help support local hospitality sector Some of the town's roads will be closed to traffic between 7pm and 2.30am from Thursday to Saturday, in order for local bars and restaurants to set up extra tables outside

Coín town hall has announced that it will again close streets to traffic in its commercial areas this summer in order to support local hotels, bar and restaurants. As from yesterday (16 June), Calle José Domínguez Moreno, located in the El Rodeo commercial area, and the Plaza Bermúdez de la Rubia (Plaza del Pescao), in the centre of the town, will be closed to traffic at certain times of the day until October.

The roads will be shut from 7pm until 2.30am from Thursday to Saturday. As in previous years, the parking of vehicles in these areas will be prohibited from one hour before (6pm) in order for local bars and restaurants to set up extra tables outside.

This year, however, at the request of business owners and residents, Calle Vicario and the Plaza Alameda will not be closed to traffic.

The measure was announced by the councillor for Commerce and Industry, Miguel Vázquez, together with the councillor for Culture and Celebrations, Dori Luque, and the head of the Local Police, Óscar Nogueroles.

“This is an initiative that we have been promoting for several years to support our hospitality sector and give them more space. The objective is to offer security for pedestrians and diners who visit these leisure areas,” Vázquez said.