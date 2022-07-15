Coín gears up for Summer in the Caves cultural initiative The cycle of musical events includes the XXXIX edition of the town's coveted flamenco festival

Several concerts have been lined up for the Summer in the Caves festival in Coín, an event which will take place from Friday 29 July until Saturday 6 August.

This year’s instalment kicks off with the XXXIX Coín Flamenco Festival, which will take place from 10pm on Friday 29 July. This coveted festival, one of the oldest in the Malaga province, will present several established performers, including Manuel de la Curra, a young singer from Jerez de la Frontera who descends from the family of celebrated singer Paco de la Luz. Other artists will include the Malaga singer, Antonio Luque Canito, and the renowned dancer, Luisa Chicano.

The festival includes the memorial to Pepe de la Isla, a local singer from Coín who pinned the town on the map of flamenco at a national level.

The festivities will continue from 10pm on Friday 5 August, with local gospel singer Paula Domínguez, who will be accompanied by pianist Ramón Escalé.

Popular Cadiz-born singer Laura Gallego will close the cycle of events on Saturday 6 August with a show dedicated to some of Spain’s most prominent copla singers.

Tickets for the flamenco festival and the concert by Paula Domínguez cost 12 euros, while tickets for the final show cost 15 euros. Tickets are available from the cultural department of the town hall.

The caves in Coín, a nostalgic site where Mozarabic groups settled between the 8th and 10th centuries, have been used to host cultural activities since 2018.