Essential road works in Coín start after being put out to tender for second time The improvements, which first went out to tender in February, were stalled due to rising material costs and are expected to take ten weeks to complete

The remodelling work will mean an improvement in the regulation of traffic. / SUR

Coín has announced that the remodelling of the access road to the town through the Miravalle residential development has finally begun. The works, which had been put out to tender for a second time due to rising material costs, have a budget of more than 200,000 euros and an execution period of ten weeks.

The work first went out to tender in February with an original budget of 120,000 euros, which was to be financed by the provincial authority. The balance will now be paid with municipal funds.

This is one of the “busiest” access routes to the town, and the work will mean an improvement in the flow of traffic, while also enhancing the appearance of the area, according to the town’s mayor, Francisco Santos.

The remodelling project will include the installation of a new roundabout, underground waste disposal containers, and the renovation of the entrances to the Lourdes school and the Novacare residential home.

The mayor said the work, which will be carried out in two phases, will result in a “significant improvement” in terms of traffic regulation.

Santos said that he regretted the inconvenience that will be caused to the residents of the area, and the families of those who attend school, although he explained that a temporary school bus stop will be installed at the entrance to the Montecillos urbanisation.

“Our objective was to do this work in summer to minimise the impact, but due to national inflation situation and the lack of labour it has been impossible,” he said.